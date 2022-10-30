Nicholls hosts the 2022 Cross Country Championships at the Nicholls Farm

Nicholls State University & the City of Thibodaux hosted this year’s 2022 Cross Country Championships for the Southland Conference. Over 200 student-athletes competed from 10 University teams across the conference. They were welcomed to the Nicholls Farm early on Friday morning.

For the women, senior Elsa Rijpstra was the first Colonel to cross the finish line, doing so with a personal best time of 21:34.50 to place 14th. Junior Elaina Hansen placed 19th with a time of 21:57.08, while her classmate Megan Nevlud finished moments after Hansen in 22:05.69 to place 20th.

The Nicholls men were led by Junior Randy Canady, who finished the course in 24:55.95 to place 17th. Sophomore Luke Futey was the next Colonel to finish, posting a time of 25:53.98 to place 37th, while graduate student Dustin Worley placed 59th, clocking a time of 27:07.16.

In the overall team standings, the Colonels women placed seventh and the men placed eighth. UNO’s women’s unit took first. UIW’s Joy Gill cruised to a victory by more than 27 seconds to take the individual title and New Orleans took its first-ever team title.

On the men’s side, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Dennis Kipngeno won the individual title by less than a second and the UIW Cardinals picked up their first-ever team championship.