Nicholls Men’s Tennis Trio Receives LSWA Honors

June 10, 2024
June 10, 2024

The Nicholls State University men’s tennis team had three representatives on the 2024 LSWA All-Louisiana Teams as Harry Collins was a first-team selection, Kotaro Matsumura earned second team, and Antonio Sasso garnered honorable mention.

Collins, who also earned All-Southland First Team and was a one-time Southland Player of the Week, posted an 11-2 record in singles for the season. He went 3-1 in league play with victories against Lamar, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and league champion UIW. Collins secured the Colonels’ lone point against LSU, defeating Chen Dong, who was an All-Louisiana selection as well, in straight sets. Collins paired up with Matsumura in doubles for 10 wins on the season.

Matsumura had a stellar rookie campaign, finishing 13-3 in singles to earn All-Southland First Team. He posted a 3-1 record in the Southland, securing wins against league champion UIW, New Orleans, and Lamar.


Sasso racked up a 13-4 record in singles and was an All-Southland Second Team honoree. Sasso finished with a 3-1 mark in the SLC with his victories coming against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Lamar — all in straight sets. Sasso pieced together a pair of five-match winning streaks in his final campaign for the Colonels.

2024 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Tennis Teams
Player of the Year: Julien Penzlin, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Rudy Ceccon, LSU
Coach of the Year: Alan Green, Xavier

First Team
Julien Penzlin | LSU | Jr. | Bad Hamburg, Germany
Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez | Louisiana | Sr. | Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Harry Collins | Nicholls | Sr. | London, England
Julies Hell | Xavier | So. | Pforzheim, Germany
Marcel Volz | New Orleans | Sr. | Iffezheim, Germany
Nereo Suarez | Xavier | So. | Santa Fe, Argentina


Second Team 
Rudy Ceccon | LSU | Fr. | Villepreaux, France
Kotaro Matsumura | Nicholls | Fr. | Japan
Alex Bancila | Tulane | Sr. | Hudson, Ohio
Stefan Latinovic | LSU | Sr. | Belgrade, Serbia
Chen Dong | LSU | Sr. | Brisbane, Australia
VanDer Woody | Xavier | So. | Baltimore, Md.

Honorable Mention: Luke Petrovic, Tulane; Alessio Vasquez, LSU; Antonio Sasso, Nicholls; Luke Joujan, New Orleans; Vasil Dimitrov, Louisiana; Jacob Bain, Xavier; Alessio Vasquez, LSU; George Stoupe, LSU.

