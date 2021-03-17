Nicholls nearly pulls off comeback in 9-8 loss to Louisiana

The Nicholls State University baseball team nearly pulled off the comeback against The University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Tuesday at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field.

The Colonels lost to the Ragin’ Cajuns 9-8 after cutting a five-run deficit.

Nicholls is 7-8 on the season and 4-0 in Southland play.

KEY STORYLINES and STATISTICS provided by geauxcolonels.com:

— With the loss, the Colonels fall back to just below .500 (7-8) while Louisiana breaks a five-game losing skid and improves to a 10-8 overall mark on the year.

— Notably, both pitching staffs were granted opportunities to flesh out their depth, tossing seven men each throughout the contest. For the Colonels, the top performers came nearer the close of the matchup, as seniors Colin Kramer, Peter Holland and Beau Balado combined for 4.2 innings of action — gave up two runs on four hits while setting down four batters on strikes — before junior Joe Taylor notched another solid conclusion, striking out three across the final frame with no runs scored on zero hits.

— After sitting out the early portion of the season due to a minor injury, freshman LHP Luke Barbier posted his collegiate debut in the midweek clash, taking over on the mound for some early relief. All-in-all, the local Morgan City product put together a decent first outing for the Red & Gray, striking out one across 1.0 frame of work while giving up just two runs on four hits.

— Offensively, senior Greg Anderberg registered a memorable showing behind his eighth-inning three-RBI triple, initially pushing across both senior captain Dillon Belle as well as freshman transfer Basiel Williams before coasting on home himself due to a throwing error ricocheting outside the field of play (awards an automatic advance). Williams also put together a solid performance, picking up a pair of RBIs on two hits, while both sophomores Xane Washington and Austin Cain collected an RBI apiece as well.

