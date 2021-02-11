Nicholls Softball adjusts opening weekend due to weather

Inclement Weather has forced the Nicholls State University softball team’s opening weekend slate in the Lion Classic in Hammond to be adjusted.

The Colonels are now scheduled for two games on Saturday and two on Sunday, and Friday’s game against SIEU has been canceled after the team elected to not make the trip.

Nicholls will open the season on Saturday (Feb. 13) at 2:30 p.m. against North Texas and will play South Dakota at 4:30. Sunday’s games are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The weekend tournament games will be played at North Oak Park or St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Live stats for all four games can be found here.

Saturday, February 13

2:30 p.m. – Nicholls vs. North Texas (at St. Thomas Aquinas HS or SLU)

4:30 p.m. – Nicholls vs. South Dakota (at St. Thomas Aquinas HS or SLU)

Sunday, February 14

10 a.m. – South Dakota vs. Nicholls (at St. Thomas Aquinas HS or SLU)

2 p.m. – North Texas vs. Nicholls (at St. Thomas Aquinas HS or SLU)

