Nicholls to take on Lamar in Thibodaux

The Nicholls State University football team will take on Lamar University on Saturday in John L. Guidry Stadium.

The Colonels (1-0) are coming off a record-setting 87-3 win over Lincoln University.

For his performance in that game, linebacker Dellary Oubre was named Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He scored on a 35-yard fumble return in the second quarter and had a team-high six tackles.

Saturday’s game versus the Cardinals is one of six SLC games the Colonels have scheduled for the spring season.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+.

A limited number of tickets are still available. Online ticket sales are strongly encouraged. Tickets can be purchased before the game by clicking here.