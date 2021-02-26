Nicholls to take on Lamar in Thibodaux

Raymond Saadi
February 25, 2021
February 26, 2021

The Nicholls State University football team will take on Lamar University on Saturday in John L. Guidry Stadium.




The Colonels (1-0) are coming off a record-setting 87-3 win over Lincoln University. 

For his performance in that game, linebacker Dellary Oubre was named Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He scored on a 35-yard fumble return in the second quarter and had a team-high six tackles.

Saturday’s game versus the Cardinals is one of six SLC games the Colonels have scheduled for the spring season.



Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+.

A limited number of tickets are still available. Online ticket sales are strongly encouraged. Tickets can be purchased before the game by clicking here.



