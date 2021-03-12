No. 1 Nicholls to take on No. 4 Northwestern State in SLC Tournament semifinals

The Nicholls State University men’s basketball program will take on No. 4 Northwestern State in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals Friday evening in Katy, Texas.

No. 1 Nicholls is 17-6 overall and 14-2 in SLC play.

This is the Colonels’ third time playing the Demons this season, with the Red & Gray coming out on top each time.

If Nicholls comes out with the win today, the Colonels will play in the championship game on Mar. 13. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

Tipoff for today’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to it on 1600 AM KLEB.

Photo courtesy of Nicholls social media.