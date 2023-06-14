Pirates baseball team wins Terrebonne Parish Recreation 9-10 Championship

Congratulations to the Pirates 9-10 Terrebonne Parish Recreation Baseball team for being named Parish Champions! The Pirates went undefeated throughout their whole season before winning the Championship.

“We went 11-0 during our season, and were seated first our of 15 teams for the Parish Championship,” explained coach Brandon Anderson. “We are feeling really excited about this win. We are in a 9-10 year-old division, but our team is made up of only 9-year-olds, which meant that we won against a lot of older teams. That is a great feeling for these boys.” Anderson has been coaching the Pirates team for two years, but has been coaching overall for close to eight years. Congratulations to the boys for their accomplishments this season!

PIRATES 2023 ROSTER