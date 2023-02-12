Putting Money on Super Bowl? AG Office Offers Guidance to Protect Bettors

Super Bowl LVII kicks off soon; and for those in Louisiana who choose to bet on the big game this Sunday, Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office is offering tips to help protect them from falling victim to scams or worse.

“If you plan to put money on the Chiefs, the Eagles, or even the Halftime Show, I trust you will enjoy the game even more by knowing you are betting safely,” said Attorney General Landry. “Be cautious of where you place your bets to ensure you protect your information, receive fair odds, and get paid when you win.”

A recent study by the American Gaming Association found that more than half of Americans placing sports bets are doing so illegally and most of them do not even know they are doing so. Attorney General Landry also noted that illegal, offshore sportsbooks offer no protections or guaranteed pay outs. So the AG’s Office offers the following tips to consumers who choose to participate in sports betting this weekend: