Registration is now open for TPR for cheer, tackle football, and volleyball

July 10, 2023

Registration is now open today for Terrebonne Parish Recreation’s Mascot/Cheer, Tackle Football, and Volleyball. Read below for more information:


  • Tackle Football
    • PeeWee League- Ages 7 & 8
    • Jr. Varsity League- Ages 9 & 10
    • Varsity League- Ages 11 & 12
  • Mascot & Cheer
    • Mascot Cheer League- Ages 5 & 6
    • PeeWee League- Ages 7 & 8
    • Jr. Varsity League- Ages 9 & 10
    • Varsity League- Ages 11 & 12
  • Recreation Girls Volleyball
    • PeeWee League- Ages 8 & 9
    • Jr. Varsity League- Ages 10 & 11
    • Varsity League- Ages 12-14
    • Pre Prep- Ages 15-17

Descriptions of programs can be found under the registration tab on the Terrebonne Parish Recreation website. Coaches are also needed– if you are interested in serving as a coach for one of these teams, please contact TPR Staff at (985) 873-6584 to get your coaches packet started to avoid delays.

Registration will end Friday, August 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. No late registration will be offered. Please register online here. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Facebook.

Isabelle Gareis
