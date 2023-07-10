Registration is now open for TPR for cheer, tackle football, and volleyball

Registration is now open today for Terrebonne Parish Recreation’s Mascot/Cheer, Tackle Football, and Volleyball. Read below for more information:
Descriptions of programs can be found under the registration tab on the Terrebonne Parish Recreation website. Coaches are also needed– if you are interested in serving as a coach for one of these teams, please contact TPR Staff at (985) 873-6584 to get your coaches packet started to avoid delays.
Registration will end Friday, August 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. No late registration will be offered. Please register online here. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Facebook.