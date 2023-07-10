Registration is now open for TPR for cheer, tackle football, and volleyball

Registration is now open today for Terrebonne Parish Recreation’s Mascot/Cheer, Tackle Football, and Volleyball. Read below for more information:

Tackle Football PeeWee League- Ages 7 & 8 Jr. Varsity League- Ages 9 & 10 Varsity League- Ages 11 & 12

Mascot & Cheer Mascot Cheer League- Ages 5 & 6 PeeWee League- Ages 7 & 8 Jr. Varsity League- Ages 9 & 10 Varsity League- Ages 11 & 12

Recreation Girls Volleyball PeeWee League- Ages 8 & 9 Jr. Varsity League- Ages 10 & 11 Varsity League- Ages 12-14 Pre Prep- Ages 15-17



Descriptions of programs can be found under the registration tab on the Terrebonne Parish Recreation website. Coaches are also needed– if you are interested in serving as a coach for one of these teams, please contact TPR Staff at (985) 873-6584 to get your coaches packet started to avoid delays.

Registration will end Friday, August 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. No late registration will be offered. Please register online here. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Facebook.