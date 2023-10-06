Registration is now open for TPR’s Basketball Training League Program

Does your child like basketball but isn’t sure how to play? The Terrebonne Parish Recreation Department is excited to present their new Basketball Training League Program for budding athletes.

“Our training league is a program for kids ages 5 and 6 to teach them the basic fundamentals of basketball,” explained Jim Wendell, Athletic Program Coordinator for Terrebonne Parish Recreation. “Boys and girls are invited to come out, practice, play, and learn the rules and techniques of basketball.”

The TPR Training League Program sessions will be held on Saturdays for about 45 minutes-1 hour for 5-6 weeks (days of the week are subject to change depending on number of participants and gym availability). Participants will learn how to handle a basketball, the rules of the game, important techniques, and who to function in a team setting. Boys and girls ages 5 and 6 are encouraged to join.

Registration for this program is open from October 2-October 27, 2023, and registration fees are $20. For more information about the Basketball Training League and other programs offered by Terrebonne Parish Recreation, please visit their Facebook or website.