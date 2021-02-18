Registration now open for new flag football league in Houma

Registration is now open for a new flag football league coming to Houma.

Co-founded by Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the non-contact co-ed league, Football ‘N’ America (FNA), is open to children in grades K-10th.

Teri Liner, FNA Houma commissioner, said she decided to start a Houma program after attending an FNA tournament in Baton Rouge. “It was just a different-paced game,” she said. “Then I found out Drew Brees is behind it, and it’s also very family-oriented.”

The reaction from the local community has been “phenomenal,” Liner said. “We’ve received some very good feedback,” she continued. “Everybody’s excited that it’s coming to Houma.”

Liner said the league’s registration opened on Feb. 1, and about 200 kids have already signed up. She also noted that there should be around 30 teams for the spring season.

Teams will play at the Bayou Country Sports Park every Friday for eight weeks beginning April 9, with the ninth week scheduled for playoffs.

Spring league participants will also have a meet-and-greet with Drew Brees and receive a signed card from the Saints legend.

Registration for FNA Houma closes on March 1. CLICK HERE to learn more and register. To follow league updates, visit the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FNA-Houma-106406564746443.

“It’s been very rewarding so far,” Liner added. “I think it’s going to be great for the Houma area to have something like this.”