Registration now open for Terrebonne Parish Recreation Youth T-Ball

Open registration will run from April 5 to May 3. There is no late registration cycle planned for T-Ball.

Any late registration will be accessed a $10.00 late fee in addition to registration if offered to fill open roster positions on available teams — if any exist.

Terrebonne Parish Recreation said coaches are needed and they are encouraged to sign up early.

“We want to be able to process all background checks, collect all concussion training, issue coach badges and allow team names to all be complete and documented before the coaches meeting on April 15, 2021, to avoid any practice or game delays once the season begins,” the organization said in a statement. “We can only offer this program with the support of our volunteer parent coaches.”