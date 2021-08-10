Report: Fans will be expected to wear masks during Saints home games, officials say

New Orleans Saints’ first preseason game at the Caesars Superdome is set for Monday, Aug. 23, and fans will need to grab their face masks before attending.

New Orleans Communications Director Beau Tidwell said because of the citywide indoor mask mandate, Saints fans will be expected to wear a mask, according to a WDSU report.

Tidwell said there aren’t any changes to capacity limits or COVID-19 restrictions for games at this time, but said discussions are underway between the Saints organization and the city regarding safety, according to WDSU.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the total number of cases has risen to 596,534 — 6,088 new cases reported since yesterday.

Feature photo from Caesars Superdome social media.