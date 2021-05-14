Rosters for Terrebonne General High School Baseball All-Star Game announced

Louisiana AG Files Legal Brief in Support of Law Prohibiting Eugenic Abortions
May 14, 2021
Lafourche Sheriff seeking public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old
May 14, 2021

The rosters for the 2021 Terrebonne General High School Baseball All-Star Game presented by ESPN 100.3 New Orleans have been announced. 

 

Established in 2009, the game includes the best senior baseball players from Lafourche Parish versus the best senior players from Terrebonne Parish. The athletes are voted on by coaching staffs of the 11 participating schools.



Each player is awarded a plaque, jersey (with high school number) and long sleeve All-Star dri-fit shirt. 

 

Past greats involved in the event include Justin Williams (2013) Terrebonne High, now with the St. Louis Cardinals; Cam Sanders (2015) EDW, now with the Chicago Cubs Organization;    Brock Hebert (2009) STHS, formerly with Seattle Mariners Organization, SLU Athletic Baseball Hall of Fame; Brent Bonvillain (2009) Thibodaux, formerly with Kansas City Royals Organization, LSU Baseball; and   Jordan Caillouet (2012), Las Vegas Pecos League, among others. 

 

The Terrebonne General High School All-Star Baseball Game was set up for the sole purpose of allowing senior student-athletes of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish to experience one last high school baseball format in a relaxed, yet competitive setting, as a form of recognition of achievement to their respective schools and communities.



 

This year’s all-star game is set for Saturday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at Southland Field in Houma.

 

See the 2021 rosters below: 

TEAM LAFOURCHE

(Numerical Order.. players will wear jersey numbers they wore for their high school careers, even if numbers are duplicated )

# NAME SCHOOL POS(S) COLLEGE COMMITTED (at this point)
1 Ritchie Boudreaux EDW 1B/2B/SS  
2 Brandon Boudreaux EDW OF/P  
4 Philip Simmons Thibodaux OF/P  
4 Zach Templet EDW P Nicholls
8 Myles Matherne SLHS 2B/SS/3B  
13 Jack Gautreaux CLHS Utility  
14 Camden Plaisance CLHS C  
15 Matt Jalbert SLHS 1B  
17 Branton Vicknair EDW OF  
19 Dylan Bergeron EDW P/1B Nicholls
21 Spencer Boudreaux Thibodaux OF/C  
COACHES:  
Chandler Guidroz SLHS  
David Constant     EDW  
Dakota Durkes      THIB  
Matt Plitt               CLHS  

 

 

 TEAM TERREBONNE

(Numerical Order.. players will wear jersey numbers they wore for their high school careers, even if numbers are duplicated )

# NAME SCHOOL POS(S) COLLEGE COMMITTED

(at this point)
1 Carter Fabre CCA P/SS  
2 Darrius Celestin EMHS OF/P  
4 Cale Bergeron CCA OF  
4 Hunter Davis THS OF  
5 Brady Bowen STHS INF/P Loyola
7 Cade Bergeron CCA OF/INF  
10 Eddie Daigs HLB OF  
11 Brandon Collins THS P/INF  
12 Carsyn Price THS P/OF  
13 Thomas Amador HCS P/OF UNO
13 Carson Lyons STHS OF  
14 Chanler Guidry THS P/INF  
19 Evan Frank VCHS INF/P  
21 Hagon Liner EMHS 1B/P  
21 Roth John CCA Utility Mississippi College
22 Cameron Trosclair STHS 1B/P Loyola
25 Kade Giroir HCS P/1B  
34 Parker Nunnally VCHS P/1B  
COACHES:  
Stephen Martinez         HCS  
Mike Barba                     STHS  
Jamie Delahoussaye     EMHS  
Joe Teuton                          CCA  



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 14, 2021

TPR Flag Football Registration opens Monday

Read more