Rosters for Terrebonne General High School Baseball All-Star Game announced

The rosters for the 2021 Terrebonne General High School Baseball All-Star Game presented by ESPN 100.3 New Orleans have been announced.

Established in 2009, the game includes the best senior baseball players from Lafourche Parish versus the best senior players from Terrebonne Parish. The athletes are voted on by coaching staffs of the 11 participating schools.

Each player is awarded a plaque, jersey (with high school number) and long sleeve All-Star dri-fit shirt.

Past greats involved in the event include Justin Williams (2013) Terrebonne High, now with the St. Louis Cardinals; Cam Sanders (2015) EDW, now with the Chicago Cubs Organization; Brock Hebert (2009) STHS, formerly with Seattle Mariners Organization, SLU Athletic Baseball Hall of Fame; Brent Bonvillain (2009) Thibodaux, formerly with Kansas City Royals Organization, LSU Baseball; and Jordan Caillouet (2012), Las Vegas Pecos League, among others.

The Terrebonne General High School All-Star Baseball Game was set up for the sole purpose of allowing senior student-athletes of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish to experience one last high school baseball format in a relaxed, yet competitive setting, as a form of recognition of achievement to their respective schools and communities.

This year’s all-star game is set for Saturday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at Southland Field in Houma.

See the 2021 rosters below: