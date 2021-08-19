Saints adjust ticket policy: now offering refunds, but canceling accounts

New Orleans Saints season ticket holders seeking a refund for their tickets this year are facing a bit of a controversy.

Due to regulations in the city, to get into the Superdome, you are required to wear a face mask and show either your vaccine card or proof of a negative COVID test no more than 72 hours old.

Ticket holders who did not wish to comply, and simply wanted a refund for the year, were originally told refunds would NOT be issued, and were encouraged to sell their tickets on third-party sites such as SeatGeek.

This morning, the Saints revised their policy, sharing in a press release they had received “less than 120 requests for ticket refunds as of Thursday morning and….thousands of calls from interested fans wanting to purchase any season tickets made available by current season ticket holders seeking refunds.”

The statement continued: “Our preference is to have these loyal fans in the seats rather than see these additional tickets be made available to visiting fans via the secondary market.Those seeking a refund should reach out to their ticket representative by the deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. CT. At their request, we will cancel their accounts and provide a refund. Those tickets will then be immediately offered for purchase to our wait list.”

The full statement from the Saints can be read below:

The New Orleans Saints are grateful to have received all the necessary approvals to host a full capacity crowd at the Caesars Superdome this season. The Saints earned the No. 1 ranking in the NFL in Health and Safety in 2020 and are following the state and local protocols for our fans to safely attend games this season.

While the city is not exclusively requiring a full vaccine for entry it is requiring either proof of a single vaccination dose or a negative Covid-19 test for our fans to attend the game (fans that are 12 and under do not need to provide any proof of vaccination or negative test result). The City of New Orleans will permit fans to enter the stadium even if they receive their first Covid-19 vaccination shot on the day of the game. The Saints will be teaming with Ochsner to provide free Covid-19 vaccinations at the Caesars Superdome for fans who wish to choose this option. Once the city ordinance was announced, the Saints/Ochsner regional vaccination program produced nearly 2,000 newly vaccinated citizens within one week. We want to thank the health care professionals who assisted on this program and all health care workers on the front lines who are fighting this disease every day. They are our true heroes.

We are hopeful that the city mandate is temporary and we remain optimistic that as vaccination rates increase this policy will no longer be necessary.

We appreciate the overwhelming positive feedback we have received from our season ticket holders to be a part of a full capacity Caesars Superdome. We have the best and loudest fans in the NFL and they will be counted on this season.

Last season, we made the decision to offer refunds or rollover accounts to the following season because we knew government regulations would not allow us to fulfill a full season of attendance. This is not the case this season. Based on current city and state regulations allowing full capacity, we did not plan to offer refunds for season tickets, as has been our standard policy. We have received less than 120 requests for ticket refunds as of Thursday morning and, following media inquiries and recent articles about refund policies, we have received thousands of calls from interested fans wanting to purchase any season tickets made available by current season ticket holders seeking refunds. Our preference is to have these loyal fans in the seats rather than see these additional tickets be made available to visiting fans via the secondary market. Those seeking a refund should reach out to their ticket representative by the deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. CT. At their request, we will cancel their accounts and provide a refund. Those tickets will then be immediately offered for purchase to our wait list. Every effort will be made to expedite this process due to the start of the home season next week. Further details regarding the refund policy will made available to those seeking a refund through their ticket representative.

(image courtesy of New Orleans Saints)