Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Retires After 15 Seasons

It was announced today that Sean Payton has decided to step away as Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints which was confirmed by a source close to the situation.

Recently, there has been speculation that he could retire from coaching or take a break to pursue broadcasting opportunities. Payton reportedly met with Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis Monday and The Saints announced they will hold a news conference, Today, at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

In Payton’s time with the football team, he has a Super Bowl victory under his belt. He has won 63 percent of regular-season games and led the team to playoffs nine times. This is a developing story and will be updated.