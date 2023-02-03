Samuel Truitt signs letter of intent to play football for John Melvin University

On Thursday, February 2, South Terrebonne High School senior Samuel Truitt signed a letter of intent today to play football for John Melvin University in Fall 2023. Truitt will serve as a defensive lineman for the team.

Truitt began playing football at age seven and credits his dad for initially motivating him to play the sport. “I tried it out and I really liked it,” said Truitt. “My coaches, my parents, and my teammates have played a big role in my journey.” Truitt is also an active member of the powerlifting team and plans to pursue a degree in pre-athletic training.

“We are all super excited for Sam,” said head football coach Aaron Babin. “Any time you get to see an athlete realize their dream it is a very rewarding feeling.” Babin was appointed head coach of the South Terrebonne High School football team this past year, and described Truitt as an excellent person to have on the team. “When he came to us, he was playing offense,” Babin told the Houma Times. “We saw something special in him and knew he should switch to defense. He rose to the challenge and made that transition seamlessly, and we know he will do great things at John Melvin University.”

Congratulations to Sam for this accomplishment!





