Save These Important Dates for Terrebonne Rec 2022 Tackle Football, Cheer, and Volleyball

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced upcoming 2022 recreation offerings and important dates. Save the dates because registrations will begin soon!

2022 Tackle Football and Cheer are needing coaches!! The following are important dates to take note of:

Coach sign ups and establish teams: NOW

Registration opens July 11, 2022

Coaches meeting: August 2, 2022

Registration closes: August 12, 2022

Practices begin: August 9, 2022

Games begin September 17, 2022 and runs through November 13, 2022

2022 Volleyball coaches are needed! Please note the following important dates:

Coach sign ups and establish teams: NOW

Registration opens: July 11, 2022

Coaches meeting: August 4, 2022

Registration closes: August 12, 2022

Practices begin: August 31, 2022

Games begin September 17, 2022 and run through November 12, 2022

Interested in becoming a coach or have additional questions? Contact the department at (985) 873-6584.