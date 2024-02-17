See the results from the Lafourche Bassmasters High School Fishing Team January 2024 Club Tournament

Congratulations to the Lafourche Bassmasters High School Fishing Team, who recently hosted their January 2024 Club Tournament in Lockport– and the bite was on! All nine participating teams brought a 5-fish limit to the scales for a grand total of 75.72 lbs.

“This was a great event for all the anglers and captains who participated. Rarely do we see every team bring a 5-fish limit to the scales,” said coach Cody Billiot. “This is a representation of the talent and dedication these young anglers in our area have for this sport.”

The Lafourche Bassmasters Fishing Team consists of high school anglers (Grades 9-12) and junior anglers (Grades 2-8), and holds monthly tournaments at various locations throughout the Tri-Parish and surrounding areas. The local club also competes at the state level through the Louisiana Youth B.A.S.S. Nation, which holds 9 qualifying events throughout the school year and the chance to qualify for the Bassmaster High School and Bassmaster Youth National Tournaments, where the team competes against anglers from across the country. The Lafourche Bassmasters High School team recently won 1st Place at the 2023 Louisiana B.A.S.S. Youth Nation State Championship.

The individual results are as follows: