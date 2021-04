Seven local teams have earned their way into LHSAA State Baseball Playoffs.

In class 4A, South Terrebonne is the No. 7 seed, followed by South Lafourche with the No. 8 seed. Ellender earned the No. 28 seed.

In Division II, Vandebilt Catholic earned the No. 3 seed, followed by E.D. White as the No. 8 seed.

In Division III, Houma Christian earned the No. 12 seed. In Division IV, Covenant Christian earned the No. 8 seed.

Congratulations to all teams who are advancing to the postseason!