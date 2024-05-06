Several local athletes place at LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet

Congratulations to the local athletes who took home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places at the LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet from May 2-4, 2024 in Baton Rouge.

For a full list of results, please visit the LHSAA website.

1st Place

Blake Guidry, E.D. White – Boys Pole Vault 3A, 3.94m

Benjamin Rodrigue, E.D. White – Boys Triple Jump 3A, 14.17m

Benjamin Hodson, Hayes Grabert, Trevin LeBouef, Samuel Hodson, Central Lafourche “A” – Boys 4×800 Meter Relay 5A, 7:56.85

Elizabeth Hebert, E.D. White – Girls Pole Vault 3A, 3.35m

2nd Place

Kaden Adams, Central Lafourche – Boys Shot Put 5A, 16.86m

Samuel Hodson, Central Lafourche – Boys 800 Meter Run 5A, 1:54.88

Logan Denning, E.D. White – Boys Javelin Throw 3A, 52.25m

Anna Rodrigue, Caroline Molaison, Emmie Ritchie, Elizabeth Rodrigue, E.D. White “A” – Girls 4×800 Meter Relay 3A, 9:49.45

Allie Baldwin, Rylee Methvin, Emma Hebert, Caroline Adams, E.D. White “A” – Girls 4×100 Meter Relay 3A, 49.05

3rd Place