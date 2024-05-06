Several local athletes place at LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet

May 6, 2024
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay 5A State Champions Central Lafourche. Photo provided by Central Lafourche High School via Facebook.

Congratulations to the local athletes who took home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places at the LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet from May 2-4, 2024 in Baton Rouge.

 

For a full list of results, please visit the LHSAA website.

 

1st Place


  • Blake Guidry, E.D. White – Boys Pole Vault 3A, 3.94m
  • Benjamin Rodrigue, E.D. White – Boys Triple Jump 3A, 14.17m
  • Benjamin Hodson, Hayes Grabert, Trevin LeBouef, Samuel Hodson, Central Lafourche “A” – Boys 4×800 Meter Relay 5A, 7:56.85
  • Elizabeth Hebert, E.D. White – Girls Pole Vault 3A, 3.35m

 

2nd Place

  • Kaden Adams, Central Lafourche – Boys Shot Put 5A, 16.86m
  • Samuel Hodson, Central Lafourche – Boys 800 Meter Run 5A, 1:54.88
  • Logan Denning, E.D. White – Boys Javelin Throw 3A, 52.25m
  • Anna Rodrigue, Caroline Molaison, Emmie Ritchie, Elizabeth Rodrigue, E.D. White “A” – Girls 4×800 Meter Relay 3A, 9:49.45
  • Allie Baldwin, Rylee Methvin, Emma Hebert, Caroline Adams, E.D. White “A” – Girls 4×100 Meter Relay 3A, 49.05

 

3rd Place

  • Catherine Gueldner, Vandebilt Catholic – Girls Pole Vault 4A, 3.03m
  • Reese Prevost, Thibodaux High – Boys Pole Vault 5A, 4.11m
  • Caroline Robertson, E.D. White – Girls Pole Vault 3A, 2.73m
  • Katherine Harrison, E.D. White – Girls Triple Jump 3A, 10.68m 
  • Rafi Cuartes, Houma Christian – Boys High Jump 2A, 1.83m
  • Brady Sins, Houma Christian – Boys 3200 Meter Run 2A, 9:48.93
  • OVERALL TEAM – E.D. White 3A Girls
Isabelle Pinto
