Several local athletes place at LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet

Congratulations to the local athletes who took home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places at the LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet from May 2-4, 2024 in Baton Rouge.
For a full list of results, please visit the LHSAA website.
1st Place
- Blake Guidry, E.D. White – Boys Pole Vault 3A, 3.94m
- Benjamin Rodrigue, E.D. White – Boys Triple Jump 3A, 14.17m
- Benjamin Hodson, Hayes Grabert, Trevin LeBouef, Samuel Hodson, Central Lafourche “A” – Boys 4×800 Meter Relay 5A, 7:56.85
- Elizabeth Hebert, E.D. White – Girls Pole Vault 3A, 3.35m
2nd Place
- Kaden Adams, Central Lafourche – Boys Shot Put 5A, 16.86m
- Samuel Hodson, Central Lafourche – Boys 800 Meter Run 5A, 1:54.88
- Logan Denning, E.D. White – Boys Javelin Throw 3A, 52.25m
- Anna Rodrigue, Caroline Molaison, Emmie Ritchie, Elizabeth Rodrigue, E.D. White “A” – Girls 4×800 Meter Relay 3A, 9:49.45
- Allie Baldwin, Rylee Methvin, Emma Hebert, Caroline Adams, E.D. White “A” – Girls 4×100 Meter Relay 3A, 49.05
3rd Place
- Catherine Gueldner, Vandebilt Catholic – Girls Pole Vault 4A, 3.03m
- Reese Prevost, Thibodaux High – Boys Pole Vault 5A, 4.11m
- Caroline Robertson, E.D. White – Girls Pole Vault 3A, 2.73m
- Katherine Harrison, E.D. White – Girls Triple Jump 3A, 10.68m
- Rafi Cuartes, Houma Christian – Boys High Jump 2A, 1.83m
- Brady Sins, Houma Christian – Boys 3200 Meter Run 2A, 9:48.93
- OVERALL TEAM – E.D. White 3A Girls