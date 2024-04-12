Shrimp Season to Open in Remaining State Outside Waters on April 15

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the portion of state outside waters between Mound Point on Marsh Island and Freshwater Bayou Canal will reopen to shrimping at 6:00 a.m. on April 15, 2024.

The opening area is defined as follows:

The eastern boundary line originates on the inside/outside line at the southernmost point of Mound Point on Marsh Island at 29 degrees 28 minutes 28.30 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 49 minutes 19.00 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 22 minutes 01.67 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 49 minutes 19.00 seconds west longitude. The western boundary line originates on the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal at 29 degrees 32 minutes 03.00 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 18 minutes 33.00 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 29 minutes 02.00 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 19 minutes 34.00 seconds west longitude.

For a map of the opening area, see above or visit our shrimp season page.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the department has indicated that small white shrimp, which have over-wintered in these waters from January through now, have reached marketable sizes, and the closure is no longer necessary. Notice of any opening, delaying, or closing of a season by the secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at 337-491-2213 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.