Sign up for Terrebonne Parish Recreation 2024 Youth Cheerleading

Attention all young cheerleaders and football fans! Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) recently announced the opening of registration for the 2024 youth boys and girls Cheerleading program.

Get ready to shake those pom poms to support TPR football teams. The program is for boys and girls aged five through twelve. The TPR Cheer program generally runs for nearly six weeks and covers all scheduled TPR tackle football games. Practices are scheduled during the week at the Coach’s discretion, and the specific days are subject to change depending on the number of participants and field availability.

To secure a spot in the program, register online at tprec.org. Early registration is crucial because no late registration will be offered. There is a non-refundable $20.00 fee, and registration will be open until August 9 at 11:59 pm. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the TPR 2024 Cheerleading program!