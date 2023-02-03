Six E.D. White football players sign letters of intent

Five E.D. White Catholic High School seniors signed letters of intent to play football at the collegiate level on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, with a sixth member singing this past December.

Matthew Melancon, Ethan Reynolds, and Aiden Clements will all be continuing their academic and athletic careers at Nicholls State University. Jacob Guin will be attending Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and Nathan Johnson will be attending Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi. A sixth member of the ED White football team, Matthew Broussard, signed in December to play for UL-Lafayette.

“This is a very special senior class,” said head football coach Kyle Lasseigne. “To have a total of six teammates signing is incredible. It is by far the most signees of any class.” Coach Lasseigne described the talent and commitment all six boys showed to continuing the sport at this higher level. “They all worked extremely hard,” Coach Lasseigne said. “A lot of them came a long way from freshman year. They all had a goal to play football in college, and it is very satisfying watching them accomplish their goal.”

Coach Lasseigne went on to discuss his pride in the schools that the E.D. White athletes picked. “It is really neat that some of them are going out of state, and three of them will be right down the road at Nicholls so we can still watch them play,” said Coach Lasseigne. “All of the schools they are attending are excellent academically and athletically. We are all excited to see what they will accomplish in the future.”

Congratulations to all six seniors!