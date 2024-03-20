South Terrebonne High School Boy’s Bowling named District Champions after undefeated season

South Terrebonne High School‘s Boys Bowling Team were recently named 2024 District Champions after a face-off against Vandebilt Catholic! This marked the end of the STHS’s undefeated regular season, finishing with a record of 12-0.

“I am very proud of how our boys performed this year. I can’t stress enough how difficult is is to complete an undefeated season in any high school sport,” explained Head Coach Archie Adams. “I want to thank my assistants, Coach Tony Bella and my wife Susan Adams. Coach Bella does a great job working with the mechanics of our sport.”

The Gators are currently ranked 2nd in Division II and will take on Ellender Memorial high School on Monday, March 25, 2024 in Baton Rouge. Wish them luck as they end their undefeated season and advance through the play-offs towards the title of State Champs!