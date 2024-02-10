South Terrebonne High School senior sings letter of intent to play football at Tyler Community College

Congratulations to South Terrebonne High School senior Georsyn Neville, who recently signed a letter of intent to play football for Tyler Community College!

“We are here today to celebrate Georsyn– a lot of hard work went into it, and we are excited to see him for continuing his athletic and academic career,” said Head Football Coach Aaron Babin. “He knows that there is a lot more hard work ahead of him, but we are very proud of him.”

“Georsyn is a special player. He is naturally gifted and extremely talented,” said William Hawkins, Defensive Coordinator for South Terrebonne High School. “He is a hard worker and he comes to practice everyday and puts in all the work he needs to do. I’m very grateful I was able to know him and coach him. I know he will make the most of this opportunity.”

Georsyn is planning to study business during his time at Tyler Community College and wishes to thank his family, his coaches, his teammates, and God for this exceptional opportunity. Congratulations Georsyn Neville!