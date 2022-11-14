South Terrebonne, South Lafourche place in Boys Division II 2022 XC State Championship

Vandebilt Catholic Boys XC places third in Division II 2022 XC State Championship
November 14, 2022
Central Lafourche Boys place sixth in Division I XC State Championship
November 14, 2022

South Terrebonne Boys have placed 14th and South Lafourche Boys have placed 15th in the Division II Cross Country State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!

 

Congratulations to these finishers from each school:

SOUTH TERREBONNE:


23. Adam Gautreaux – 17:27.5

84. Byron Gauche – 19:57.6

85. Darby Authement – 19:58.8


114. Gabe Gautreaux – 21:06.9

130. Kobe Dubois – 22:07.1

147. Shawn Walling – 24:35.1


 

SOUTH LAFOURCHE:

65. Ross Rodrigue – 19:13.3

86. Braden Perez – 19:58.9


95. Cesar Gonzalez – 20:13.7

98. Joshua Guidry – 20:17.5

101. John Errington – 20:28.3


113. Philip Williams – 21:04.6

141. Beaux Guidry – 24:06.7

 

 

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

November 14, 2022

Local male runners compete in 2022 XC State Championship from area schools

Read more