South Terrebonne’s Makenzi Clement Signs with Nicholls Women’s Volleyball

South Terrebonne Senior Makenzi Clement has signed a letter of intent with the Nicholls State University Women’s Volleyball!

The senior has played volleyball since fifth grade and has fallen in love with the sport. On and off the court, she has strong skills and enduring qualities. She’s maintained a high GPA and is the Student Council Vice-President. “I’m looking forward to playing with new people, everyone being on the same page, and looking for a good team coming together,” Clement said. She’s very excited to attend a local college to pursue both her educational and volleyball careers, “I’ll miss my juniors and my baby freshmen, “said the senior, “It’s all so surreal and I can’t believe this is happening!”

Head Coach Robin Romero said “We’re all very proud of her. She’s worked really hard and I’ve had the pleasure of coaching her for the past year, but she’s coached more than me..probably. She has helped out a lot and kept me sane this season. She has always been a leader, helping everyone out as much as she can, staying after to help freshmen…you ask, she does it and we all love her.”

Coach Taylor, who coached Clement from her freshmen through junior years, was also present, “Mac is one of those players that every coach wishes they had because she works so hard literally all of the time. There’s never a time when Mac comes into the gym and says I’m just not feeling it today. It’s always 110 percent, all the time, and she has a heart of gold. No matter if it’s in the gym, or around campus…she’s always there and has a big heart.” She said Clement is reliable and any college would be lucky to have her, “We’re proud of you, not just me, but everybody. Congratulations!

Coach Romero told the Times that through her coach’s eyes, Clement is a very independent go-getting athlete, “You ask and she’s there. You don’t even have to ask sometimes, she’s just there,” she said. The coach said Clement was there with her, almost as her assistant at times, helping wherever she could, “If anything she’s just going to get better. Which is hard to say that whenever you know she is very good at what she does, but I see her under the coaches at Nicholls taking her and making her great,” she said.

Congratulations, Makenzi!