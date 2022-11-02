South Terrebonne’s Olivia Rhodes to play Softball at Southwest Mississippi

South Terrebonne’s Olivia Rhodes officially signed a letter of intent to Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, MS.

Rhodes has been playing the sport for 12 years and has grown to love the game. Not only has her love grown, but her skills and coachability which softball coach Scott Pellegrin said are one of her strongest attributes, “She’s one of the best athletes I’ve had the opportunity to coach, she’s just a natural,” he told the Times, “Everything she does, she absolutely works hard. If she buys into what Coach Johnson and his coaching staff there are about, she’ll be fantastic. She’s an absolute fit for what is going on up there.”

Also present at the signing were coaches from Rhodes’ career starting around age 8, “Olivia came to me, at what, nine years old and she always had a dream of playing college softball. She stepped up to the plate, she worked hard and put in the effort, and it was expected. It was her dream, and here she is. Congratulations,” her childhood coach said.

Rhodes’ coach when she was 15 also was present, “I started coaching Livy when she was around 15, and from the very beginning, I told the whole team that she was my favorite because she listened and she wanted to be coached. I think that’s why she’s going to do great where she is, and that’s why she got the opportunity that she has gotten.”

“This has been a long time coming,” Coach Pellegrin said, “Olivia has worked on her craft of softball for a long time and I know a lot of other people that have been a lot bigger part of it than I have. She just puts in the work and this was destined to happen, I don’t think that surprises anybody in this room and I believe she’s going to do really big things up there. I know their program is fantastic and Coach Johnson is awesome…I’m proud of you,” Coach Pellegrin said.

Rhodes said South Terrebonne has been memorable and what she enjoys most is the bonds she has created, “Creating new bonds and being able to coach other kids that are younger to me and look up to me, I like helping younger players,” she said. She’s excited to move to Mississippi and begin the next leg of her journey, “Whenever I move to Mississippi and start my new college journey, there are a lot of things that I’m looking forward to! Creating new bonds, starting new friendships with people that are from different states…I’m going to be able to be coached with a lot of different people,” she said.

“I had great coaches all the time. I’m thankful for the opportunity to go continue my dream to play college softball and I would like to thank my parents. My parents put me through so much and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. I just want to thank everybody, “ she said.

Congratulations, Olivia, you make Terrebonne proud!