Step Up to the Plate: Register Now for Thibodaux Rec. Girls Fall Fast Pitch!

The Thibodaux Recreation Girls Fall Fast Pitch Softball program is open for registration.

The program is open to girls ages 10-15 (as of October 31, 2024), and registration is open until August 8. Online registration will remain open until August 12.

There are three convenient ways to register. Those interested can register in person at the Peltier Park Recreation Building, located at 151 Peltier Park Dr., Thibodaux. Registration hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Alternatively, individuals can mail the completed registration form with a check payable to ‘City of Thibodaux, Recreation Department’ to PO Box 5418 Thibodaux, LA 70302. Lastly, online registration is available using a debit or credit card.

The fall season will run from September to October 2024, with the tournament dates to be announced later. All the action will take place at the Youth Field in Peltier Park. The registration fee is $30.00, but please note that a late registration fee of $40 will apply if there is availability on teams.

If you require further information about registering your child, volunteer coaching opportunities, or if you’re interested in sponsoring a team, you can contact the City of Thibodaux Parks & Recreation Department at (985) 446-7235. Registration forms and online registration can be found at www.ci.thibodaux.la.us.