STHS Boys’ Bowling place 2nd in State Championship

Congratulations to the South Terrebonne High School Boys’ Bowling Team, who recently placed 2nd at the State Championship!

The Gators finished up an impressive season with a 15-1 record, going into the State Championship on April 4, 2024 undefeated.

“These guys all played a role in our historic season,” said Bowling Coach Archie Adams. “I would like to thank Coach Tony Bella for his service over the last three years. I would also like to thank my bowlers and their parents for a very special season. We are returning 5 out of our top 6 bowlers next season, and plan to make another run at the State Title!”

The members of the South Terrebonne High School Boys’ Bowling Team are Tony Bella (District MVP), Aiden Jones (1st Team All District), Shawn Champagne (1st Team All District), Trenten Authement (2nd Team All District), Donte Johnson (2nd Team All District), Zack Arceneaux, Logan LeBouef, Jaxsen LaFleur, Brennan Bourg, and Keven Pinell.

Congratulations to the South Terrebonne High School Gators!