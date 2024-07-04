Terrebonne 2024 Youth Flag Football Season Registration Closes Friday, July 5

Registration for the Terrebonne Parish 2024 Youth Flag Football season closes Friday, July 5!

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced the dates for the upcoming Flag Football program. The program will run for six to seven weeks, including both practices and games held at various football fields across Terrebonne Parish. Typically, practices will be scheduled during the week at the discretion of the team’s coaches. Depending on the number of teams and participants registered, games will be played on various days. Registration will remain open until Friday, July 5th and no late registrations will be accepted. Please note Parish Athletics offices will be closed on July 4 & 5, 2024 in observance of the 4th of July holidays.

The leagues for this season are as follows:

Beginner (Ages 5-6)

Peewee (Ages 7-8)

Jr. Varsity (9-10)

Varsity (11-12)

Terrebonne Parish Athletics and Leisure have also announced important dates. Practices are set to begin on July 10th, and games will kick off on July 30th, taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, contact TPREC@TPCH.ORG or (985) 873-6584.

Click here for registration.

Click here to become a coach!