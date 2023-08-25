Terrebonne Cross Country: The Phenom and the Dark Horse

If you’re in the running circuit, you know Alex Williams. Alex has been running and winning races since he was old enough to lace up his shoes. He has the lineage of champion runners and a marathon-running grandmother, but you’ll never hear him brag. In fact, you’ll be lucky to hear him speak. Alex’s running does all the talking. He’s quietly led Terrebonne High School for the last three years and is the reigning two-time District 7-5A Boys XC Champion.

“He’s accomplished a lot in three years, but his toughest challenge is coming in 2023,” said THS Head Coach Todd Manno. “If he doesn’t continue to improve, he may just be the second-best runner at Terrebonne High School.”

Who could challenge Alex? “Carter Nguyen has been running in the shadows since 7th grade,” said Coach Manno. “I’ve watched him run for years and marveled at his technique and work ethic.”

Carter Nguyen has always been a major contributor for Terrebonne, but never in the spotlight. This year may be different. “Carter is training 6-7 days per week and putting up elite numbers,” Coach Manno said. “I can’t wait to turn him loose on Baton Rouge.”

“These two are fast, but Cross Country is a team sport,” Coach Manno grinned.

Terrebonne will field their fastest team in nearly a decade, but this is Division 1; every team is fast. The Terrebonne Boys Varsity team includes Seniors Alex Williams, Braden Leboeuf, and Hayden Sonier; Juniors Carter Nguyen, Casen Guidry and Hayes Moore; and Freshman Evan Bryant.

Terrebonne starts their quest for a Championship at Hyland Park in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 2, at the St. Michael’s Bayou Boogie.

“The elite runners are in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. That’s where we go to compete,” said Manno.