Terrebonne General honors April Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the April Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Rebekah Robert and Leighton Billiot on being honored with the April awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Rebekah Robert

Rebekah Robert is a senior at South Terrebonne High School. She has an unweighted 4.312 GPA, is an honor graduate , and earned a 28 on her ACT. Rebekah is a member of the National Honor Society, is Student Council President, a Class Officer, Drumline Captain, Drama Club Stage Manager , and Prom Committee member. She was nominated by instructor Susan Adams. “My role models are my mom and my sister, because they show me how hard they work everyday to succeed, and they show me how kindness can help others,” she said.

Congratulations Rebekah! Watch Rebekah’s video interview here.

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Leighton Billiot

Leighton Billiot is senior at Houma Christian School. She has a 4.0 GPA, is an honor graduate. Leighton is a member of the National Honor Society, BETA, Bible Study, is also the Volleyball Team Captain – Four Year Letter Winner, and Soccer Team – Two Year Letter Winner. She was nominated by Athletic Director Philip Theriot. After graduation Leighton place to attend Nicholls State University to study marketing, and plan to go into fashion marketing upon graduation.

Congratulations Leighton! Watch Leighton’s video interview here.