Terrebonne General honors January Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the January Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Ciera Rhodes and Katelyn Dryden on being honored with the January awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Ciera Rhodes

Ciera Rhodes is a senior at H.L. Bourgeois High School. She has a Weighted 4.2 GPA and is an Honor Graduate. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Science Club, Math Club, BETA Club, band, and Royals Color Guard. Ciera is also the Senior Class Vice President. She was nominated by Leah Rauhaus, an HLB instructor. “I am motivated to do well in school because I want to have a good career and a good future. I plan on attending LSU after graduation, and pursuing a degree in animal sciences,” she shared.

Congratulations Ciera! Watch Ciera’s video interview here.

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Katelyn Dryden

Katelyn is a senior at Ellender Memorial High School. She has a Weighted 4.19 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, BETA Club, and Bowling-All-District. In addition, she has a ACT Composite Super Score, was named EMHS MVP, and was a Annunziata Retreat Counselor. Katelyn was nominated by Lindsey Orgeron, EMHS Guidance Counselor. “My role models are my parents because they’ve shown me responsibility, and kindness and to care for others. My course of study in the future will be psychology. Thirty years in the future I would be a counselor, helping people get though their everyday problems,” Katelyn shared.

Congratulations Katelyn! Watch Katelyn’s video interview here.