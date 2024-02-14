Terrebonne Girls Soccer, Vandebilt Boys Soccer advance to semifinals

In a Mardi Gras day game, the Terrebonne High School Girls soccer team defeated North DeSoto 2-1 to move on to the semifinals in Division II.

Terrebonne Girls Soccer team will face Ben Franklin High on Feb. 16 in the Semifinals. The winner will take on the winner of St. Thomas More and Teurllings Catholic in the State Championship game on 2/23, 5:00 PM at Strawberry Stadium – SLU.

On the Boys side, Vandebilt Catholic defeated Parkview Baptist 2-0 yesterday to advance to the semifinals in Division III.

Vandebilt Catholic will face University Lab on Feb. 17 in the Semifinals. The winner will take on the winner of The Willow School and Bossier High School on 2/22, 7:30 PM at Strawberry Stadium – SLU.