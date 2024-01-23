Terrebonne High alumna places 4th in the Nation in Partner Stunting

Congratulations to Terrebonne High School alumna and Houma native Emily Dinger, senior at the University of Oklahoma, for placing 4th in the Nation in Partner Stunting at the UCA & UDA College Nationals in Orlando last week.

Dinger got her start cheerleading at Terrebonne High School, before going on to cheer for two years at Southeastern Louisiana University. The young athlete then found her way to the University of Oklahoma, where she is now finishing up her last semester of senior year. “Ever since coming to Oklahoma it has been a whirlwind experience,” said Dinger. “I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Dinger’s routine with her partner, John Farrell, landed them the title of 4th in the Nation for Partner Stunting. “We decided over the summer to do partner stunts, and so in the fall we began making videos to go to nationals,” explained Dinger. “We worked all fall semester to get the video in and placed 8th out of 25– we were so happy to hear we could compete. We decided to make our routine harder and started to perform it in front of big audiences to help with out with the nerves. There was a lot of adrenaline when it was time to perform it at nationals, but I was calm and knew we had it down.”

This national accomplishment marked an impressive end to Dinger’s cheerleading career at the University of Oklahoma, as she prepares to graduate in May of 2024 with a degree in Communications. Dinger concluded her interview with a quote passed onto her from one of her coaches, and cited it as an inspiration that stuck with her throughout her time cheering. Originally from the book Lone Survivor: “Anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing.”

Congratulations to Emily Dinger for this amazing achievement! Watch Dinger’s full routine here.