Terrebonne High wrestling team finishes as District Runner Up!

On Saturday, January 28, Terrebonne High School (THS) wrestling team finished District Runner Up at the District 7/8 5A Championship Tournament!

“All eleven of our teammates finished in the top four of their weight class,” said Head Wrestling Coach Coty Knoblock. “Overall I am very proud of everyone, especially since we are the first and only wrestling team in Terrebonne Parish going up against teams that are 60 or 70 years old. Our athletes strive to get better every time they step on the mat, and they do.”

Alongside the full team placing second, four team members placed first in their individual weight classes: Sophomore Casen Guidry, weight class 126 lbs; Sophomore Tristen Kimball, weight class 152 lbs; Senior Loukas Naquin, 170 lbs; and Junior Connor Blanchard, weight class 182 lbs; all became District Champions on Saturday.

Sophomore Casen Guidry discussed the excitement of winning District Champion after he broke his femur during his undefeated season in 2022. “It feels really great,” said Guidry. “It feels like my hard work is paying off. We have really good coaches and it is exciting to place first, especially after my injury last season.” In preparation for this season, following physical therapy, Guidry joined the cross country team to strengthen his leg. He excelled in cross country as well, placing second team all district.

The individual placement of each THS wrestling team member is as follows:

Weight class 106 lbs: Freshman Samuel Duet finished 3rd place.

Weight class 113 lbs: Junior Charles Tenney finished 2nd place.

Weight class 120 lbs: Sophomore Carter Nguyen finished 2nd place.

Weight class 126 lbs: Sophomore Casen Guidry finished 1st place– District Champion!

Weight class 132 lbs: Freshman Cameron Wilson finished 4th place.

Weight class 145 lbs: Freshman Brayden Rhode s finished 2nd place.

Weight class 152 lbs: Sophomore Tristen Kimball finished 1st place– District Champion!

Weight class 160 lbs: Senior Darian White finished 3rd place.

Weight class 170 lbs: Senior Loukas Naquin finished 1st place– x2 District Champion!

Weight class 182 lbs: Junior Connor Blanchard finished 1st place– District Champion!

Weight class 220 lbs: Senior Wyatt Clements finished 2nd place.

The THS wrestling team will be traveling to Bossier City for the Louisiana State Championship Tournament on February 10 and 11. Congratulations to the team for their accomplishments!