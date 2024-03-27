Terrebonne Parish places 1st, Lafourche Parish places 2nd in Percussion Scholastic Open Class at LMCGPC Championships

Congratulations to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Indoor Percussion Ensembles, which placed 1st and 2nd respectively in the Percussion Scholastic Open Class at the Louisiana Mississippi Colorguard and Percussion Circuit Championships this past weekend.

Terrebonne Parish Indoor Percussion received 88.5501 points total, and Lafourche Parish Indoor Percussion received 88.1502 points total. See the full Percussion and Winds results here.

Each ensemble is comprised of students from different high schools across the district. Terrebonne Parish School District also announced that the Terrebonne Parish Indoor Percussion Ensemble was also awarded Fan Favorite Awarded, along with several individual awards:

Scott Christofferson, STHS – Percussion Scholarship

Beau Martin, STHS – Tenor Solor

Landon Martin, STHS – 1st Place Winds Solo

Jay Matherne, STHS – 2nd Place Winds Solo

Congratulations to these local students for their hard work!