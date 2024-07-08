Terrebonne Parish Recreation Flag Football in Need of Coaches for Season Kickoff

Terrebonne Parish Recreation Flag Football Registration has closed boasting enough participants registered by age for approximately 33 teams. However, it’s been announced the program still needs coaches, with at least half of the teams in need.

The organization aims to recruit enough parent coaches for each team to have two or three coaches. Parents with children in the program are encouraged to consider signing up to coach in order to avoid any delays in starting the season.

A plea has been made to secure team coaches by Wednesday, after which the organization will consider arranging refunds for the 2024 season and potentially disbanding teams without coaches to kick off the program.

In a bid to attract more coaches, it has been announced that coaches are eligible for a $500.00 state tax credit through the recreational volunteer program and will receive a waived registration fee for their registered child. The organization has urged everyone to spread the word to grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, and friends.

For those who missed the 2024 open enrollment for Flag Football registration, there’s still a chance to sign up. Those who register to be a team coach can late register their child to play on their team. However, no other late registrations will be offered for this league. Interested individuals are advised to contact an athletics staff member at 873-6584 to initiate the coach application process, which takes a few days to process.