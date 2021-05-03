Terrebonne Parish Recreation seeking sports equipment for athletes in need

Terrebonne Parish Recreation is looking for your unused and outgrown sports equipment. This equipment will be recycled to pilot programs and be distributed to athletes who are unable to purchase new equipment needed for youth sporting programs.

TRR is looking for the following to recycle:

Balls

Bats

Rackets

Clubs

Cloves

Helmets

Mask

Cleats

Pants/Belts

Gear

All other outgrown general sporting equipment

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has set up collection boxes at both public entrances of the 1st floor at the Government Tower. You can drop off the equipment to be inventoried and distributed there without having to go through security. TPR hopes to have other collection points around the parish available for drop-off in the near future.

Boxes are marked with the two attached signs.