Terrebonne Parish Recreation Seeking Two Basketball Coaches for 2022-2023 Season

Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) has announced they are still looking for two basketball coaches for the 2022-2023 season.

TPR is looking for coaches for the boy’s basketball league ages nine and ten year olds. Registration for all basketball leagues ended November 18 and it was found that two coaches are needed to fill in order for these teams to be able to play. Practices for ages nine and ten begin Monday, December 19, so this is urgent to get these positions filled! Games for the age group begin January 2, 2023.

See below for this season’s important dates:

Boys:

December 17: Ages 7-8 Games Begin

December 19: Practice begins for ages 9-10

December 27: Games begin for ages 11-12

January 2: Games begin for ages 9-10

February 4: Final basketball games

Girls:

December 17: Games begin for ages 7-8

December 19: Practice begins for ages 9-10

December 27: Games begin for ages 11-12

January 2: Games begin for ages 9-10

February 4: Final basketball games

Please contact recreation staff at (985) 873-6584 if interested in coaching and can help out. Follow TPR on Facebook and visit online for more information at www.tprec.org.