Terrebonne Parish Recreation Tackle Football Registration Opens for 2024 Season

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced that tackle football registration will soon open for the 2024 Season.

Registration for the 2024 tackle football season will officially open on Tuesday, July 16th, marking the beginning of a new season for young athletes. The registration period will run from July 15th to September 9th, allowing ample time for parents to sign up their children.

All children must be registered and on a roster to participate in conditioning and practices. Coaches will contact the registered participants to provide schedules for conditioning and practice sessions.

Parents must register their children as soon as registration opens to ensure their placement on a team and early participation on the field. The practice sessions, which will be held on weekdays from July 16th to September 31st, are set to provide the young athletes with a comprehensive and engaging learning experience.

Online registration can be completed at TPREC.ORG. Additionally, the organization is actively seeking new coaches to join the program. Interested individuals can contact the athletics staff at 873-6584 for more information and to begin the coaching process. Returning coaches are also encouraged to reach out to update their information and renew their coach badge.