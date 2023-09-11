Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics swim team brings home gold, silver, and bronze medals

The Special Olympics Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish swim team athletes will be headed to the University of New Orleans this past Saturday to compete at the Special Olympics State Swim Meet, with several members bringing home gold medals!

8 local athletes ranging from elementary school to adults competed at the Special Olympics State Swim Meet with great success. “The swim meet was a long but exciting day for our athletes,” explained Erica Lambert, a parent of one of the athletes on the team. “I’m just in awe of the determination each of them have. They give it their all, but most of all, they have fun. We are so proud of this team!””

The results from the swim meet are as follows:

Ashur: 3 gold medals, 1 silver medal

Tess: 2 gold medals

Jadon: 2 gold medals

Cade: 1 silver medal

Ethan: 2 gold medal, 1 bronze medal, and overall 4th place

Herman: 2 bronze medals

Carolyn: 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal

Braylon: 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal

The Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics is a part of Special Olympics Louisiana, which provides athletic opportunities for special needs adults and children across Louisiana parishes. Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics provides sports such as basketball, softball, bowling, swimming, volleyball, track and field, and more. If you are interested in registering a family member to join the team, visit the Special Olympics Louisiana official website and select Terrebonne Parish.

“It has taken a while to get recognition for what we do here at Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics. We have been trying to get the word out,” said Lambert. “We want to make more people aware so that community members will join our organization and our team will grow!” Congratulations to the Terrebonne Special Olympics Swim Team for their success at the State Swim Meet!