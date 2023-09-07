Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics Swim Team to participate in State Swim Meet this weekend

Special Olympics Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish swim team athletes will be headed to New Orleans this Saturday to compete at the Special Olympics State Swim Meet!

8 local athletes ranging from elementary school to adults will be competing at the meet at the University of New Orleans on September 9, 2023, and just held their last mock swim meet practice with the South Terrebonne Swim Team last night.

“We want to bring as much recognition as possible to our athletes in the Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics program,” explained Erica Lambert, whose two sons are involved in the program. “These kids and adults put their heart and soul into it and work just as hard as any other school and travel sports league and deserve just as much praise for their hard work.”

Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics is a part of Special Olympics Louisiana, which provides athletic opportunities for special needs adults and children across Louisiana parishes. Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics provides sports such as basketball, softball, bowling, swimming, volleyball, track and field, and more. If you are interested in registering a family member to join the team, visit the Special Olympics Louisiana official website and select Terrebonne Parish.

“It has taken a while to get recognition for what we do here at Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics. We have been trying to get the word out,” said Lambert. “We want to make more people aware so that community members will join our organization and our team will grow!” Good luck to the Terrebonne Parish athletes as they advance to represent the parish as States this weekend!