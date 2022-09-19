Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex announces Fall Group Programs

The first day of fall is September 22, and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is gearing up for its 2022 Fall Group Program. The program will kick off on Monday, September 26, hosting three divisions for children ages 3.5 – 10 years old. The fall group program will take place every Tuesday and Thursday over the course of five weeks, consisting of the following divisions:

Pee Wee Tennis : Designed for children’s ages 3.5-5.5 years old. This division is designed for true beginners to tennis, focusing on motor skills, hand eye coordination, and fun. Classes will begin on September 27, and September 29, from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Quick Start: Designed for children ages 6-8 years old. This division focuses on stroke mechanics and introduces participants to match play with real points. Thirty foot courts and 23 inch racquets will be used. Classes will begin on September 27, and September 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Quick Start: Designed for children ages 9-10. This division focuses on stroke production. Instructors will only teach overhand serves, while implementing basic strategy during points. Sixty foot courts and 25 inch racquets will be used. Classes will begin on September 27, and September 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For information regarding class fees, and to register your child, contact Scott Rhodes at (985) 860-4109 or by emailing srhodes.strictlytennis@gmail. com.