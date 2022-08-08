Terrebonne Rec Football, Cheer, and Volleyball Final Registration Week

Terrebonne Parish Recreation announced the final days to register for football, cheer, and volleyball. Registration for the 2022 season ends this Friday, August 12 at 4:00 p.m.

Mascot Cheer (ages 5-6)

Pee-Wee League Football & Cheer (ages 7-8)

JV Football & Cheer (ages 9-10)

Varsity Football & Cheer (ages 11-12)

Pee-Wee League Volleyball (ages 8-9)

JV Volleyball (ages 10-11)

Varsity Volleyball (ages 12-14)

Pre-Prep Volleyball (ages 15-17)

Register Online at TPRec.org. There will be no late registration for Football, Cheer or Volleyball so register before it’s too late.