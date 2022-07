Terrebonne Parish Recreation football, cheer, and volleyball coaches meetings will be next week.

Football and cheer will be Monday, August 1, at the TPR Annex Building (1192 Barrow St.) at 6:00 p.m. For volleyball coaches, the meeting will be Thursday, August 4, at the TPR Annex Building at 6:00 p.m.

For questions regarding coaching for the upcoming season, contact tpr staff at (985) 873-6584 or TPRec@tpcg.org. Visit TPRec.org for more information and follow TPR on Facebook for latest updates.