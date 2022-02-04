Terrebonne Rec in need of Baseball and Softball Coaches

Terrebonne Parish Recreation is in need of baseball and softball coaches for the 2022 season.

If anyone interested in coaching a Baseball or Softball Team for the 2022 season, contact a TPR staff member to get the paperwork, background requirements and training completed to avoid delays.

To be a coach, you should be able to safely manage team sports and activities and maintain a level of professionalism while representing Terrebonne Parish Recreation. We require all coaches to undergo regular background screens and safety training as well as abide by the Coach’s Code of Conduct.

For more information and the download an application, visit http://www.tprec.org/Coaches or call (985) 873-6584.