Terrebonne Rec in Need of Cheerleading Coaches for 2022 Season

Terrebonne Parish Recreation needs cheerleading coaches for the 2022 season.

Coach approvals take approximately three weeks and will need to be complete before season practices start. Approvals include background checks, concussion training, coach badge, and team name. To avoid delays, it is encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

The registration for cheer squads opens on July 11 and closes on August 12. The first coach meeting is on August 2 and practices begin on August 29. Games will begin on September 17.

Contact Terrebonne Rec staff for more information at (985) 873-6584 or email TPRec@tpcg.org. Visit TPRec.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.